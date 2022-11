News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to delay the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns and related financial documents sought by a U.S. House committee. The justices acted without comment and without any noted dissents. The order is likely the end of the road for Trump who has tried for more than a year to block the release of the documents to House Democrats who will lose control of that chamber in January.

November 22, 2022, 2:06 PM