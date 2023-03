News From Law.com

A judiciary committee is looking at dropping the requirement that amici seek permission before filing briefs in federal appeals courts, following the U.S. Supreme Court's move in that direction last year. The idea was brought up at the Advisory Committee on Appellate Rules' latest meeting Thursday to no significant debate, as part of a larger, more animated discussion about making amicus disclosure rules stricter.

March 30, 2023, 4:48 PM

