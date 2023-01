News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed New York's restrictive gun-possession law to stand, but only for the time being, as a legal battle plays out. The court preserved a stay that was issued in December by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, keeping in place New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act, in a case captioned Ivan Antonyuk v. Steven Negrelli, acting superintendent of the New York State Police.

New York

January 11, 2023, 1:54 PM