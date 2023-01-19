SCOTUS Investigation Fails to Identify Leaker of Abortion Op...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court said that it could not identify who had leaked the draft of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a 2022 opinion which overturned decades of abortion precedent, published by Politico ahead of the court's official publication. In a statement and report released Thursday, the high court said the investigation, handled by the U.S. Marshals Service, had included interviews with nearly 100 court employees and analysis of forensic evidence, but the effort came up short.

January 19, 2023, 2:22 PM