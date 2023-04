News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request by the state of West Virginia Thursday to allow a state law banning transgender students from participating in sports to go into effect while the case winds through the appeals process. The high court's 7-2 order was issued without comment from the majority and keeps an injunction issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Court in place.

April 06, 2023, 4:39 PM

