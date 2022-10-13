SCOTUS Denies Trump Request in Classified Documents Fight | ...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday turned down former President Donald Trump's request to allow a special master to review classified documents seized by federal agents from his Florida home in August. The justices, without comment, denied Trump's attempt to block an order by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit withholding the documents from the special master, Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie of the Eastern District of New York.

District of Columbia

October 13, 2022, 4:11 PM