SCOTUS Bound? After Appellate Ruling, Whats Next in 340B Dru...

Legal experts say federal judges are significantly aligned after a first-of-its-kind appellate ruling backing drug makers' policies on the government's 340B drug discount program, but there's less consensus on whether other appeals courts will follow suit. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit was the first appeals court to weigh in earlier this month on a dispute over the program that requires manufacturers to deliver discounted drugs to certain hospitals that serve low-income patients.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 10, 2023, 11:20 AM