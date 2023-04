News From Law.com

Attorneys were split over the U.S. Supreme Court's reaction to a securities-related lawsuit heard by the justices involving the communications platform Slack, but a ruling favoring shareholders appeared most likely, given traditional disclosure expectations. The case tests the use of a newer method, different from the usual initial public offering, called a direct listing. This allowed some early shareholders in Slack to sell their shares unregistered.

