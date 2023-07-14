New Suit - Insurance Coverage

Phelps Dunbar filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance Company. The suit seeks rescission of a commercial general liability policy issued to Union Compression & Services due to alleged misrepresentations by the company's owners. Alternatively, Scottsdale seeks declaratory judgment that it owes no duty to defend or indemnify Union against wrongful death claims raised in a 2021 lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00032, Scottsdale Insurance Company v. Union Compression & Services LLC et al.

Insurance

July 14, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

Kristen Lambright

Rudy Reyes

Union Compression & Services LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute