Scottsdale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against The Barrelhouse on Market, Arnie Youngblood and Brandon Crutcher on Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Wilson Elser, seeks a declaration limiting Scottsdale's coverage for damages stemming from a bar fight. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00586, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Speakeasy Bar & Grill LLC et al.

April 04, 2023, 5:59 PM

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Wilson Elser

Arnie Youngblood

Brandon Crutcher

The Speakeasy Bar And Grill, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute