Scottsdale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Playwell Group, CRT GC Inc. and Jose G. Castro-Vasquez on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Phelps Dunbar, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a workplace accident at a construction site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01346, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Playwell Group Inc. et al.

June 16, 2023, 5:11 PM

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Phelps Dunbar

Crt GC Inc.

Jose G. Castro-Vasquez

The Playwell Group Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute