New Suit

Selman Breitman filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Oregon District Court on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance. The suit, targeting Six Stars Construction and Robert Cole Tozer, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify Six Stars in an underlying lawsuit arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00713, Scottsdale Insurance Company v. Six Stars Construction LLC et al.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Selman Breitman

defendants

Robert Cole Tozer

Six Stars Construction LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute