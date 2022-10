New Suit

Riker Danzig LLP filed a complaint for declaratory relief Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance. The suit, which names Siedlecki Construction, centers on an underlying complaint involving workers' compensation claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06264, Scottsdale Insurance Company v. Siedlecki Construction Co., Inc.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 6:19 PM