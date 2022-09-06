New Suit

Freeman Mathis & Gary filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance, a subsidiary of Nationwide. The complaint seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify Reliable Express Transport and other defendants in an underlying wrongful death action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04752, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Reliable Express Transport Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 1:28 PM