New Suit

Goldberg Segalla filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance, a subsidiary of Nationwide. The suit seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify New Century Builders & Developers LLC in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03205, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. New Century Builders & Developers LLC.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 6:07 PM