Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance. The suit names Mercy Health and other claimants in connection with personal injury claims related to an infant birth. The case is 4:22-cv-00951, Scottsdale Insurance Company v. Mercy Health et al.

September 10, 2022, 10:48 AM