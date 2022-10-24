New Suit

Freeman, Mathis & Gary filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of Nationwide subsidiary Scottsdale Insurance Company. The complaint, which pursues claims against Lynch Imports LLC and Michael Shreffler, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a fireworks accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02229, Scottsdale Insurance Company v. Lynch Imports, LLC et al.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 7:27 PM