Nationwide subsidiary Scottsdale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against LK Construction & Development and other defendants on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Freeman Mathis & Gary, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06787, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. LK Construction & Development Inc. et al.

December 02, 2022, 6:54 PM