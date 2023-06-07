New Suit

Scottsdale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Amerimar Enterprises, the City of Philadelphia and other defendants on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Goldberg Segalla, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit brought by a window washer who allegedly fell to the ground when a roof rigger tipped over the top of a building. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02183, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Krause et al.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 5:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Goldberg Segalla

defendants

Amerimar Enterprises, Inc.

Colleen Sowers

Francis Krause

Frank Krause

Professional Window Cleaning

The City of Philadelphia

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute