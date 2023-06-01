Scottsdale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Koster Properties, Robert Koster and Alonzo Gallaread on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Phelps Dunbar, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from an apartment fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01249, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Koster Properties Ltd. et al.
Insurance
June 01, 2023, 4:03 PM