New Suit

Scottsdale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Koster Properties, Robert Koster and Alonzo Gallaread on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Phelps Dunbar, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from an apartment fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01249, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Koster Properties Ltd. et al.

Insurance

June 01, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

Alonzo Gallaread

Koster Mgt LLC

Koster Properties Ltd

Robert Koster

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute