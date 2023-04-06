New Suit

Scottsdale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against digital education company Kiddom Inc. and Ahsan Rizvi on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit brought by shareholders who seek to inspect the company's books and records. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01665, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Kiddom Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 8:32 PM

