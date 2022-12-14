New Suit

Nationwide subsidiary Scottsdale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Eastern Fabricators, Joseph M. Kaylor and Frederick Brunson on Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Phelps Dunbar, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. The complaint further seeks rescission of Eastern Fabricators' insurance policy based on allegedly false statements in the application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00513, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Kaylor et al.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 7:09 PM