New Suit

Phelps Dunbar filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance. The complaint names Hart's Landscaping and other claimants in connection with underlying wrongful death litigation. The case is 2:23-cv-01910, Scottsdale Insurance Company v. Hart et al.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

Hart's Landscaping Inc

James Hart, III

Jasmine Fragier

Raishard Page

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute