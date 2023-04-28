New Suit

Scottsdale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Perspectium Corp. and board director Steven Hamerslag on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit filed against Hamerslag by fellow board directors because they're also covered under the insurance policy, and therefore coverage is barred under an 'Insured vs. Insured Exclusion.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00780, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Hamerslag et al.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Perspectium Corp.

Steven Hamerslag

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute