New Suit

Empire State Medi-Cab, Glen Cove Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Goldberg Segalla on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying medical malpractice lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03494, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Empire State Medi-Cab Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 09, 2023, 4:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Goldberg Segalla

defendants

Knickerbocker Dialysis, Inc.

Empire State Medi-Cab, Inc.

Forest Manor Care Center, Inc.

Howard Siers

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute