New Suit

Scottsdale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against EasyWorkforce Software and Maria Tapia-Rendon on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Freeman Mathis & Gary, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying biometric privacy class action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00991, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. EasyWorkforce Software LLC et al.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 5:14 PM