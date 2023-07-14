Brian T. McCarthy of Abrams Fensterman LLP and Oleg Rybak of the Rybak Firm have stepped in to represent Cabbad Family LLC and Stephen Cordero, respectively, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 30 in New York Eastern District Court by Goldberg Segalla on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance Co., seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-03988, Scottsdale Insurance Company v. Cabbad Family Limited Liability Company et al.
Insurance
July 14, 2023, 9:41 AM