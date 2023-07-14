Who Got The Work

Brian T. McCarthy of Abrams Fensterman LLP and Oleg Rybak of the Rybak Firm have stepped in to represent Cabbad Family LLC and Stephen Cordero, respectively, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 30 in New York Eastern District Court by Goldberg Segalla on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance Co., seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-03988, Scottsdale Insurance Company v. Cabbad Family Limited Liability Company et al.

Insurance

July 14, 2023, 9:41 AM

