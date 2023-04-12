New Suit

Scottsdale Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against 576 East 187th Street Corp. and Chima Enterprises on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Goldberg Segalla, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying landlord-tenant lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03058, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. 576 East 187th Street Corp. et al.

