New Suit - Insurance

Stoll Keenon Ogden filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of Mental Health Risk Retention Group and Scottsdale Insurance Co. The suit, which targets mental health organization Seven Counties Services, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs have no duty to provide coverage to the defendant in an underlying wrongful death dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00357, Scottsdale Insurance Company et al v. Seven Counties Services, Inc.

Insurance

July 13, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Mental Health Risk Retention Group

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Stoll Keenon Ogden

defendants

Seven Counties Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute