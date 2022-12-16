New Suit

Goldberg Segalla filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Nationwide subsidiary Scottsdale Insurance Company. The complaint pursues claims against animal shelter Bergen County Humane Enforcement Inc. and other defendants. The court action seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a dog bite. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07337, Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 12:54 PM