New Suit

Phelps Dunbar filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance. The suit names MS Warehousing and Fabian Rios in connection with an underlying commercial general liability dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03346, Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Rios et al.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 6:53 PM