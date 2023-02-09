New Suit

Phelps Dunbar filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of Scottsdale Insurance Co. The suit, against Energy Technology Manufacturing & Threading and Mt. Hawley Insurance Co., seeks to declare that Mt. Hawley's liability policy is not in excess to Energy Technology's non-professional liability policy and that Mt. Hawley must reimburse Scottsdale for one-half of all fees and costs that Scottsdale may incur in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00174, Scottsdale Insurance Co v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 6:25 AM