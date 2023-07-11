New Suit

Scottsdale Indemnity filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Rocky Mountain Crude Oil and US Shale Energy on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor and Bailey Cavelieri, seeks a declaration that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit accusing certain chief executives of usurping corporate benefits and diverting business opportunities to separate entities for their own benefit. According to the complaint, coverage is barred because the underlying litigation involves claims by insureds against other insureds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01763, Scottsdale Indemnity Co. v. Rocky Mountain Crude Oil LLC et al.

Insurance

July 11, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Scottsdale Indemnity Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Rmco Holdings, LLC

Rocky Mountain Crude Oil, LLC

US Shale Energy Advisors, LLC

US Shale Energy GP LLC

US Shale Energy Management Company

US Shale Energy Midstream, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute