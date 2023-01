New Suit

Nationwide company Scottsdale Indemnity Co. filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Selman Leichenger Edson Hsu Newman & Moore, names Aetna, Allstate and other claimants in connection with commercial automobile policy claims. The case is 2:23-cv-00417, Scottsdale Indemnity Company et al v. Singh et al.

Insurance

January 19, 2023, 6:18 PM