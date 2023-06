New Suit - Trademark

ScottsMiracle-Gro filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court over its 'B Gon' pest control products. The complaint, brought by Barnes & Thornburg, targets Make Great Sales Ltd. over its use of the 'confusingly similar' BuzzBGone' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01973, Scotts Company The et al v. Make Great Sales Limited.

Agriculture

June 20, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Oms Investments, Inc.

Scotts Company The

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Make Great Sales Limited

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims