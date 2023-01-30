Who Got The Work

Desiree F. Moore and Matthew A. Alvis of K&L Gates have stepped in as defense counsel to Wella Operations US LLC in a consumer class action over the defendant's Sebastian brand dry shampoo. The case, part of a string of actions alleging that dry shampoo products contain dangerous levels of the carcinogenic compound benzene, was filed Dec. 15 in Illinois Northern District Court by Bursor & Fisher and Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr., is 1:22-cv-07070, Scott v. Wella Operations US LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 30, 2023, 4:20 AM