New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court against Wella Operations US LLC. The court action is part of a wave of cases alleging the defendant's Sebastian brand dry shampoo hair products contain dangerous amounts of the carcinogenic compound benzene. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07070, Scott v. Wella Operations US LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 15, 2022, 5:01 PM