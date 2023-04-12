Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hunton Andrews Kurth on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Vulcan Materials, a producer of construction aggregates and materials, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged race- and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Kennard Law on behalf of a former scales clerk for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully demoted after taking a medical leave. The case is 4:23-cv-01380, Scott v. Vulcan Materials Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 12, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Scott

defendants

Vulcan Materials Company

defendant counsels

Hunton & Williams

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act