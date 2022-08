Who Got The Work

UPS has retained attorney Brian L. Lerner of Kim Vaughan Lerner to fight a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The case was filed June 27 in Florida Middle District Court by the Girley Law Firm on behalf of Mario Scott. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Jung, is 8:22-cv-01460, Scott v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 11, 2022, 7:35 AM