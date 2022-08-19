Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against United Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home d/b/a Rebekah Rehab and Extended Care Center to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Napoli Shkolnik on behalf of the Estate of Naomi Lloyd, alleges that the defendant was negligent in providing care to Lloyd, who contracted COVID-19 while at the defendant's nursing home facility. The case is 1:22-cv-07102, Scott v. United Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home d/b/a Rebekah Rehab and Extended Care Center.

Health Care

August 19, 2022, 7:35 PM