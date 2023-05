Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against TG Administration LLC, a staffing company for Somerby Golf Club, to Minnesota District Court. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Ahlberg Law on behalf of a former employee. The case is 0:23-cv-01595, Scott v. Tg Administration LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 30, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Jayson P. Scott

Plaintiffs

Ahlberg Law, PLLC

defendants

Tg Administration LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act