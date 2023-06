New Suit

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-01094, Scott v. Superior Court of Maricopa County et al.

Government

June 16, 2023, 11:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Gene Edward Scott, II

defendants

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Arizona Department of Corrections

Circle K Corporation

Superior Court of Maricopa County

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation