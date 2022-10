Who Got The Work

Justin D. Harris and Hannah R. Duschl of Reminger have stepped in to defend Jeffrey Smith and Jennifer Smith, the owners and/or operators of the Better Half Diner, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Ohio Northern District Court by attorney Pete M. Monismith on behalf of Bernadette Scott. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James G. Carr, is 3:22-cv-01611, Scott v. Smith et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 25, 2022, 8:18 AM