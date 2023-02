New Suit

Fastenal, an industrial products supplier, and Montrez Jordan Sails were sued Friday in Tennessee Western District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Chatham Glider Howell Pittman PLLC on behalf of William Tyler Scott. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02088, Scott v. Sails et al.

Wholesalers

February 17, 2023, 12:53 PM