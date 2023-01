Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stinson LLP Friday removed an insurance class action lawsuit against Safeco Insurance Co. of America to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Butsch Roberts & Associates and the Winters Law Group, accuses Safeco of underpaying property insurance claims. The case is 2:23-cv-04008, Scott v. Safeco Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 8:12 PM