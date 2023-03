Removed To Federal Court

PG&E removed an employment class action to California Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by Makarem & Associates, pursues claims that PG&E failed to pay employees’ wages in full, and failed to provide meal and rest periods. The case is 3:23-cv-01484, Scott v. Pacific Gas And Electric Company.

Energy

March 29, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Jameelah Fatimah Scott

defendants

Pacific Gas And Electric Company

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches