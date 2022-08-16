New Suit

Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Richard M. Crane and the Law Offices of Ben Norton on behalf of Le'Onsha Scott, seeks a declaration that defendant must indemnify unnamed party for an underlying motor vehicle collision action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02074, Scott v. Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 5:44 AM