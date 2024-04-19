Who Got The Work

Clifford L. Hammond and Anthony Dalimonte of Foster Swift Collins & Smith have entered appearances for Marche LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Kalamazoo premises, was filed March 13 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Pete M. Monismith PC on behalf of Bernadette Scott. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Curtis Ivy Jr., is 4:24-cv-10640, Scott v. Marche, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 19, 2024, 10:03 AM

Bernadette Scott

Pete M. Monismith, PC

Marche, LLC

Foster Swift Collins & Smith

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA