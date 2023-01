Who Got The Work

Brian P. Downey and Joshua L. Zeman of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders have stepped in as defense counsel to Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, concerning disability benefits, was filed Dec. 16 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Cooper, Bender & Bender on behalf of David Scott. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds, is 2:22-cv-13052, Scott v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 30, 2023, 5:36 AM