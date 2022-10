New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The case, filed by Fegan Scott LLC and other counsel, accuses Ford of selling over 5.2 million vehicles with defective roofs which increase the risk of injury or death from 'rollover' accidents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-50352, Scott v. Ford Motor Company.